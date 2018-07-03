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Restaurants & Retail

Smalls Sliders is doubling in size. Here’s what comes next

Baton Rouge-born burger chain Smalls Sliders is on pace to double its footprint this year. The company has about 60 locations today, up from a little more than 30 at this point last year, according...

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