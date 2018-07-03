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Digital Editions
Best Places to Work
Read our annual Best Places to Work edition for Capital Region workplace trends and workforce insights.
Capital Region 500
A definitive who's who of the region's most influential business, government, and nonprofit leaders.
The Power Book
122 pages with verified data on industries, workforce and market trends for business leaders.
Top 100 Private Companies
The Capital Region's 100 largest private companies, ranked by revenue, with the stories behind their growth.