Guest column: Sid Edwards on why federal investment in election infrastructure is critical

Local governments are responsible for administering elections, but too often they are asked to meet growing demands without the resources necessary to do the job effectively.

In communities like East Baton Rouge Parish, elections require year-round planning, staffing, equipment maintenance, cybersecurity protections, technology upgrades and extensive training. These are major operational responsibilities that carry significant and ongoing costs for local governments.

That is why continued federal investment in election infrastructure is so important.

While elections are administered locally, they are fundamental to our national democracy. When Washington establishes new requirements and higher expectations for election administration, local communities are the ones responsible for implementing them. A strong federal partnership is essential to ensuring that local governments can successfully meet those responsibilities.

Louisiana is currently working through long-term upgrades to election infrastructure across our parishes. This work cannot be accomplished through one-time appropriations or temporary funding solutions. It requires sustained federal investment that allows states and local governments to properly plan, modernize systems, strengthen security and meet the operational demands of administering elections in the years ahead.

As mayor-president, I believe local governments should not be left to carry this responsibility alone. Congress has recognized the importance of supporting election operations in the past, and that partnership must continue. Continued federal support helps ensure that local governments have the personnel, technology, equipment and infrastructure necessary to administer elections efficiently, securely and with public confidence.

This should not be a partisan issue. It is about giving local governments the tools and resources they need to carry out one of the most important responsibilities in our system of government. It is my hope that Louisiana’s congressional delegation will continue supporting federal funding for election administration and infrastructure.

Sid Edwards

Mayor-President

East Baton Rouge Parish