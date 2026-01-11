Who will make the 2026 Best Places to Work list? Apply now

Think your workplace deserves some well-earned bragging rights? Now’s the time to prove it.

Business Report’s 2026 Best Places to Work—the Capital Region’s original workplace excellence program—is officially open for registration, and it’s free to enter. This program has set the benchmark for recognizing employers that truly invest in their people. Registration closes April 24.

Best Places to Work celebrates organizations that are raising the bar on workplace culture—companies that are intentional about recruiting top talent, keeping great people and creating environments where employees can thrive. This isn’t a popularity contest or a marketing exercise. It’s a rigorous, research-driven program grounded in data and direct employee feedback. Take a look at last year’s honorees to see what enduring workplace excellence looks like.

Why participate?

A legacy of credibility. Rankings are determined by Workforce Research Group, an independent third-party research firm that has partnered with Business Report for years to evaluate employers objectively—without influence from advertising, sponsorships or participation fees. Companies are assessed on policies, practices, benefits and demographics, alongside confidential feedback from randomly selected employees.

Recognition with real weight. Winning organizations are featured in a special October issue of Business Report and honored at a high-energy celebration attended by the region’s top executives and decision-makers. It’s recognition that carries history—and expectation.

No cost to enter. Participation is free. Companies may choose to purchase a detailed data report from their employee surveys afterward, but recognition is never tied to a purchase and never has been.

How it works

Workforce Research Group oversees the full evaluation process using two components:

A comprehensive company questionnaire covering policies, practices, benefits and demographics

A confidential employee survey measuring key factors such as role satisfaction, leadership, communication and training

The result is a clear-eyed look at what it’s really like to work inside your organization—measured against the region’s highest standards.

Who’s eligible?

Your organization qualifies if it:

Has at least 15 employees in the Baton Rouge area

Maintains a physical presence in the nine-parish Capital Region

Has been in business for at least one year

Is a public, private, nonprofit or government organization

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Workforce Research Group.

Ready to see how your workplace measures up against the program that started it all? Explore the timeline, get the details and register your company to show why your organization belongs among the Capital Region’s Best Places to Work.

Register here for free.