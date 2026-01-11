Tickets are now on sale for Business Report’s Business Awards & Hall of Fame

One of the Capital Region’s most anticipated business celebrations returns this spring—and tickets are now available.

Business Report and Junior Achievement will honor six standout leaders and companies at the Business Awards & Hall of Fame Gala on Tuesday, March 17, at the Crowne Plaza. Selected by a panel of independent community judges, this year’s honorees represent excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and long-term impact across the Capital Region.

The evening brings together the region’s top executives, entrepreneurs and civic leaders to celebrate excellence in business—and to recognize those shaping the Capital Region’s future. Get tickets here.

HALL OF FAME

Benny Alford, Benny’s Car Wash

The Alford family has built one of the Capital Region’s most recognizable homegrown brands, known for innovation, customer focus and steady expansion.

Bob Greer (posthumous)

A towering figure in Louisiana’s insurance and banking sectors, Greer served as chairman of b1BANK and as president and CEO of Union National Life Insurance and LEMIC Insurance, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and mentorship.

Executive of the Year

Renita Williams Thomas, owner, In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center

Williams is being honored for her mission-driven leadership and commitment to providing high-quality care for medically fragile children and their families.

Young Businessperson of the Year

Scott Gaudin, president and CEO, Currency Bank

Gaudin is recognized for leading a fast-growing financial institution and helping shape the next generation of community banking in the Capital Region.

Companies of the Year

SOLA Pharmaceuticals

Honored for rapid growth, operational excellence and its role in strengthening Louisiana’s life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing presence.

Pictured: Group Chairman Keith LaNasa

Loadstar

A Baton Rouge-based provider of product handling and site logistics services to the refining, chemical and marine industries, Loadstar is recognized for its safety performance, employee focus and long-term growth commitments as a Certified Evergreen company.

Pictured: Founder and CEO Brian Haymon

Get tickets to the Business Awards & Hall of Fame Gala here.