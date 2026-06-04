Local wealth management firm adds five advisers as part of expansion

Baton Rouge wealth management firm Highland Wealth has hired five new financial advisers, increasing the firm’s adviser team to 18 professionals.

The new associates bring a range of expertise across financial planning, investment management and client relationship development, aiming to strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive and personalized guidance.

“This is a powerful time not just for our firm, but for our community as a whole,” co-founder Gavin Filasek said in a statement. “While much of the broader conversation is centered on hiring slowdowns, we’re seeing continued demand for financial guidance right here in our community and our growth directly reflects the trust our clients place in us.”

The firm’s personnel growth follows the announcement earlier this year regarding Highland Wealth’s plans for an office expansion that would roughly double its physical footprint.

The expansion project will build out the firm’s current building near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. The expanded space will feature private offices, collaborative workspaces and training areas. Construction is expected to be completed later this year.

“Baton Rouge has always been a relationship-driven market, and that’s exactly how we approach wealth management,” co-founder Jeffrey King said in a statement. “By growing our team locally, we’re doubling down on our commitment to being accessible and deeply connected to the people and businesses we serve.”

Highland Wealth is an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, a national leader in financial services.