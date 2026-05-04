Nominations are now open for Business Report’s 2026 Forty Under 40

Do you know a game-changer under 40?

Business Report is now accepting nominations for our annual Forty Under 40 awards — recognizing the bold, driven, and visionary young professionals shaping the Capital Region’s future.

Each year, we celebrate entrepreneurs, innovators, executives, community leaders, and changemakers who have already made their mark before turning 40. These are the names to know — the trailblazers building momentum today and defining what’s next for our business and civic community.

We’re looking for individuals who lead with purpose — in the boardroom, the startup world, the nonprofit space, or public service. If someone in your orbit is delivering extraordinary results, championing their community, and inspiring the people around them, we want to hear about them.

A few things to know: