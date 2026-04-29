Business Report partners with Anthropic, Tenex to host a free AI workshop for business leaders

Anthropic, in partnership with Baton Rouge Business Report and Tenex, will host a free, half-day AI fluency training and hands-on workshop on June 10 for business owners and operators who want to learn how to leverage artificial intelligence to solve real-world business problems.

The Claude SMB Workshop is designed specifically for leaders running small and mid-sized businesses with real operational complexity. Attendees will spend the afternoon learning practical AI skills, working through exercises on their own laptops, and trading notes with other business owners in Baton Rouge navigating similar questions.

Small and mid-sized businesses employ nearly half the American workforce, yet most of the national AI conversation skips past them. In Anthropic’s conversations with SMB leaders, the number one pain point was not skepticism about AI, but rather employees being unsure how or when to use it effectively. The workshop is built to close that gap.

“Small and mid-sized businesses are where AI will actually change how work gets done, and frankly, we learn as much from these rooms as participants do,” said Danielle Cohen of Anthropic, an AI safety and research company whose flagship product is Claude. “This is an education and research initiative, not a sales pitch. The skills attendees will learn work with any AI tool, not just ours.”

The Baton Rouge event is part of The Claude SMB Tour, a national series of workshops Anthropic is running in partnership with local business communities across the country.

No prior AI experience is required. Attendees will leave with practical skills they can put to work the next morning, alongside a room full of local leaders problem solving together.

Register here. The deadline is June 3.