When adoption leads, AI succeeds

For most executives, the hardest part of AI adoption isn’t choosing the right tools—it’s preparing the organization to use them well. A new partnership between Baton Rouge–based Obney.ai and the city of Plaquemine offers a timely lesson in why adoption—not automation—should be the C-suite’s first priority.

Under the agreement, Obney.ai is working with Plaquemine and the South Central Planning and Development Commission to modernize municipal operations using artificial intelligence. The most instructive part of the partnership isn’t the specific tools being deployed, but rather Obney.ai’s role as an AI adoption facilitator—focused less on software and more on helping people understand how their work changes in an AI-enabled environment.

“It’s not just about bringing in tooling and software,” says Obney.ai founder and CEO Justin Obney. “It’s really about helping the staff understand what it’s going to mean to operate in the AI era.”

That distinction should resonate with executive leaders across sectors. Too many AI initiatives stall not because the technology fails, but because organizations underestimate the human side of transformation. Employees aren’t sure when to trust AI outputs, how to integrate them into existing workflows or where accountability ultimately sits. Without clarity, adoption lags—and the return on investment never materializes.

Plaquemine’s approach flips that script. While SCPDC provides the underlying software infrastructure, Obney.ai is focused on education—helping city employees learn how to use AI tools effectively, safely and responsibly within their daily work. That includes understanding limits, risks and appropriate use cases—not just pushing buttons.

Across government and business alike, AI adoption is not an IT initiative—it’s an operating model transformation that rises or falls on leadership, communication and workforce readiness. Organizations that skip this step often end up with pockets of experimentation that never scale—or worse, tools that introduce risk without improving performance.

The specific use cases in Plaquemine—grant identification, meeting transcription, easier navigation of permitting and inspections—are practical, even modest. But that’s exactly why the model works. These tools touch real workflows that employees already own. By starting there, the city builds confidence and competence simultaneously.

There’s also a governance lesson embedded in the partnership. By positioning Obney.ai as a facilitator rather than a vendor, Plaquemine is signaling that AI use comes with expectations around safety, ethics and accountability. For executives in regulated industries, that framing is essential. AI must be understood before it is scaled.

Mayor JB Barker’s decision to propose the partnership underscores another leadership truth: Successful AI adoption requires visible executive sponsorship. When leaders frame AI as a capability to be learned—not a threat to be managed—organizations move faster and with less resistance.

For private sector executives, the Plaquemine example offers a clear play: Invest early in AI literacy across your workforce. Teach people how AI fits into decisions, where it adds value and where human judgment remains essential. Technology will keep evolving. Your organization’s ability to adapt depends on whether your people evolve with it.

FOUR PLAYS FOR YOUR OWN PLAYBOOK

1. Prioritize adoption over automation

Focus first on how people will use AI before scaling tools.

2. Invest in AI literacy

Train employees to understand capabilities, limits and accountability.

3. Embed AI into real workflows

Start with everyday processes employees already own.

4. Lead the change from the top

Executive sponsorship accelerates trust and adoption.

This column was written by AI exclusively for Baton Rouge Business Report, using local case studies and insights to help you think more strategically about adopting artificial intelligence in your organization. Have a great story about how your business is using AI? We want to hear it—email us at ai@businessreport.com and let’s keep the conversation going.