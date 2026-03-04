Shintech announces $3.4B Capital Region expansion

Shintech Louisiana is investing $3.4 billion to bolster its manufacturing capabilities in the state, Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday.

Shintech will construct a second ethylene unit and a fourth chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer unit at its existing Iberville Parish facility.

The company is expected to create 163 direct new jobs with an average salary of $117,329—a figure 42% higher than the average Iberville Parish wage—and retain 725 current jobs.

Construction will be executed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2030.

“This expansion will strengthen the company’s competitive position by deploying state-of-the-art technologies designed to reduce environmental emissions per pound of PVC and caustic soda produced,” a statement from LED reads.

Shintech Louisiana is a subsidiary of Shintech Inc., a leading U.S. provider of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, resins. Shintech Inc. is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., the world’s largest producer of PVC.

Shintech entered Louisiana in 2000. In the time since, the company has invested heavily in the state, including seven major projects totaling $9 billion.

“Shintech’s decision to make a $3.4 billion reinvestment after 25 years in our state speaks volumes,” Gov. Jeff Landry says. “This expansion strengthens one of the world’s leading process industries hubs and reinforces Louisiana’s role as a global industrial powerhouse.”

The state offered Shintech a “competitive” incentives package to land the project, according to LED. That package includes the workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $23.5 million performance-based grant tied to equipment investments and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.