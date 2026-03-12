Journalists sue LSU for access to student-athlete payment records 

A group of Louisiana journalists has filed a lawsuit seeking access to records detailing how LSU spends public funds on payments to student-athletes under new college athletics revenue sharing rules, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, was brought by reporters from the Louisiana Illuminator, WAFB-TV and Tiger Rag after LSU denied their public records request. The journalists argue the spending records should be disclosed because the revenue LSU spends is considered public money.

The dispute centers on how LSU allocates payments to athletes following the 2024 settlement in House v. NCAA, which permits athletic departments to compensate players directly. Under the new rules, LSU can distribute up to $20.5 million annually to athletes through revenue sharing arrangements. LSU’s legal staff argues the records are exempt from public disclosure under federal student privacy law and a Louisiana statute that shields name, image and likeness, or NIL, agreements. The university also contends that releasing the information would place LSU at a competitive disadvantage.

