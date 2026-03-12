Louisiana ranks No. 2 in the nation for federal historic tax credit projects 

Louisiana ranked second in the nation for completed federal historic tax credit projects in 2025, highlighting the state’s continued role as a national leader in historic preservation and community revitalization.

According to the National Park Service’s Federal Tax Incentives for Rehabilitating Historic Buildings 2025 report, Louisiana recorded 94 completed project certifications approved by the agency’s Technical Preservation Services division, trailing only New York. From 2021 through 2025, the state consistently ranked among the nation’s top users of the program, with 419 rehabilitated historic buildings returned to service during that period.

“These historic tax credits are one of the most powerful tools we have to preserve Louisiana’s unique heritage while driving real economic development in our communities,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a prepared statement.

The federal program provides a 20% federal tax credit to property owners who undertake substantial rehabilitation of historic, income-producing buildings. The program is administered by the National Park Service in partnership with state historic preservation offices.

Louisiana supplements the federal program with its state commercial historic tax credit program, created by the Legislature in 2002 and administered by the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation and the Department of Revenue. In 2023, lawmakers increased the state credit to 25%, with projects in designated rural areas eligible for a 35% credit to encourage investment in smaller communities.

The incentives have generated significant economic activity statewide. According to a 2025 report by PlaceEconomics, historic tax credits helped spur more than $4.4 billion in investment in Louisiana historic buildings from 2017 to 2024 across 33 of the state’s 64 parishes.

The report found that every $1 in state historic tax credits generates $5.38 in direct private investment and an additional $3.77 in indirect and induced economic activity, underscoring the program’s strong economic return.