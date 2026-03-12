Roundup: Baton Rouge Zydeco / Rising airfares / Jones Act

War impacts merchandise: The Baton Rouge Zydeco say the team’s St. Patrick’s Day jerseys will not be delivered in time for the team’s St. Patrick’s Day game on March 15 because of the war in the Middle East, according to an announcement on the team’s social media. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Jet fuel costs: Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran are driving airline ticket prices higher, testing how much carriers can raise fares without weakening travel demand. Airfares were already increasing before the conflict, but airlines have pushed prices higher as jet fuel costs climb. Travelers are seeing some of the steepest increases on trans-Atlantic and Caribbean routes, as well as in last-minute bookings. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Waiver considered: The White House is weighing a temporary waiver of the century-old Jones Act as global shipping disruptions tied to the Iran conflict strain supply chains and push up energy costs. The 1920 law requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on U.S.-owned vessels. Temporarily waiving the law would allow more ships to deliver cargo to American ports. Shipping routes have been disrupted for nearly two weeks after the U.S. and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, causing delays around the Strait of Hormuz and driving oil prices higher. The Washington Post has the full story.