The former Serop’s space on Corporate Boulevard has a new tenant

The space that formerly housed Serop’s Café on Corporate Boulevard has found a new tenant.

Brandon McGehee, who owns the Courtside Crossing Shopping Center across from Towne Center, tells Daily Report that an award-winning Asian fusion restaurant called Dumpling Hour is moving into the space.

Dumpling Hour currently has two other locations, one in Lafayette and one in Youngsville.

In 2025, the restaurant won both the Foodies of Lafayette Culinary Excellence Award and the Acadiana’s Choice Best Asian Cuisine Award.

McGehee says he doesn’t know exactly when Dumpling Hour’s Baton Rouge restaurant will open, though he expects it to open “before the summer.”

Serop’s Café closed its Corporate Boulevard location in late December and relocated to the Serop’s Express at 9848 Perkins Road, which now operates as both a drive-thru and sit-down restaurant and serves as the base of operations for the catering side of the business.

Co-owner Vasken Kaltakdjian told Daily Report at the time that the decision not to renew the Corporate restaurant’s lease was driven largely by rising costs across the board.

“It just got real expensive to operate,” Kaltakdjian said. “It got real tough between the high cost of food, labor, insurance, utilities, rent. The business is good, but at the end of the day, the profit is very little.”