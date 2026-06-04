Executone of Louisiana: A trusted Baton Rouge name in communications

Sponsored by Executone of Louisiana

For more than 65 years, Executone of Louisiana has provided trusted communications systems, embracing its past while looking ahead to a promising future under new management. The company continues to build on decades of experience in delivering reliable, innovative communication solutions across Louisiana and southeast Texas.

“As a locally owned and operated company in Baton Rouge, we’ve developed a reputation for reliable, innovative communication solutions backed by exceptional service,” says Chad Coppola, Executone’s new owner, president and CEO.

Coppola brings 30 years of experience with Executone, having worked across multiple roles throughout his career, including computer technician, network administrator, and in sales design and engineering. His deep understanding of the business positions him to lead the company into its next phase of growth while maintaining its long-standing commitment to service and stability.

With new leadership in place, Executone continues to focus on dependable communication systems and customer relationships built on trust, experience, and long-term support.