A Baton Rouge industrial giant is going bigger on nuclear

Turner Industries announced Tuesday it will expand nuclear fabrication capabilities at its facilities in New Iberia and Port Allen, a project expected to create 1,000 direct jobs as Louisiana positions itself to capture growth in advanced nuclear manufacturing.

The Baton Rouge-based industrial contractor says it will add 500 jobs at each site, with positions averaging $77,000 annually. The facilities will produce high-precision modules and nuclear-grade piping for small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies, supporting expected growth in advanced reactor deployment and domestic nuclear supply chain manufacturing.

Company officials say the investment will focus on modular assembly and specialized fabrication designed to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission standards, helping reduce construction costs and timelines for future nuclear projects.

The announcement was made at the Louisiana Nuclear Strategy & Supply Chain Summit in New Orleans and aligns with the state’s recently released Nuclear Strategic Framework, which aims to establish Louisiana as a hub for nuclear manufacturing and supply chain activity.

Turner says it expects to partner with community colleges on workforce training programs to support the expansion.

The New Iberia facility, located at the Port of Iberia, will support large-scale module fabrication and shipment, while the Port Allen site will expand nuclear piping and fabrication capabilities. Turner, founded in Baton Rouge in 1961, employs more than 9,300 workers and maintains six offices across the state.