Woodside is reportedly struggling to lock in LNG buyers for Louisiana project

Australia-based Woodside Energy is struggling to secure buyers for liquefied natural gas from its planned Louisiana LNG export facility, raising questions about pricing limits in a competitive global market, Reuters writes.

Sources say the company’s liquefaction fees—initially pitched above prevailing U.S. rates—have deterred potential customers, even as demand for long-term supply agreements remains strong.

So far, Woodside has signed just one major long-term deal, with Germany’s Uniper, covering a fraction of the project’s output. The company is offering 10-year contracts and has adjusted pricing, but negotiations have been slow as buyers weigh costs against competing U.S. suppliers charging lower fees.

The $17.5 billion project is a key part of Woodside’s expansion into North America and is expected to begin deliveries in 2030. While executives maintain confidence in customer interest, the challenges underscore growing sensitivity to pricing and could signal a ceiling for LNG contract terms as new export capacity comes online.

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