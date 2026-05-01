Roundup: Spirit Airlines / New US tariff threat / US Rep. Cleo Fields

Shutting down: Spirit Airlines is preparing to shut down after failing to secure a $500 million government bailout, with bondholders and officials unable to reach an agreement. Facing mounting losses, rising fuel costs and heavy debt, the airline plans to liquidate assets. Its bankruptcy struggles and a blocked merger left the budget carrier without a viable path forward. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

EU targeted: President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will increase the tariffs charged on cars and trucks from the European Union next week to 25%, a move that could jolt the world economy at a fragile moment. Trump said in a social media post that the EU “is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal,” though he did not flesh out his objections in the post. Read more from the Associated Press.

Guest speaker: U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the implications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, Louisiana v. Callais, and the Voting Rights Act. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.