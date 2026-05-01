Trump pushes retirement savings initiative for workers without 401(k)s

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to retirement savings for private sector workers without employer-sponsored plans, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The proposal centers on a new government-backed website that would connect users with low-fee IRA options from private financial firms, with a planned launch by 2027.

The initiative reflects bipartisan concern over gaps in retirement coverage, particularly among lower-income workers and employees at small businesses that often lack 401(k) offerings. While individuals can already open IRAs independently, participation remains low without automatic enrollment, which is not included in the order and would likely require congressional action.

The plan also ties into a federal matching contribution program set to begin next year, offering up to $1,000 annually for eligible savers. Officials say the platform will emphasize low costs and accessibility, though key details remain unresolved as policymakers explore broader reforms.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.