Celebrating leadership and legacy at MAPP

Sponsored by MAPP

At MAPP, construction has always been about more than the buildings themselves. It is about the people behind them.

MAPP is proud to see CEO and founder Mike Polito recognized among the Capital Region’s industry leaders.

MAPP’s success, culture, and reputation all stem from a talented team fully committed to changing the industry and the people in it for the better. Building beyond has been a 35-year journey for MAPP, fueled by opportunity and supported by the tools and resources that enable the company to exceed expectations.

From complex renovations to state-of-the-art, ground-up facilities across the Capital Region and beyond, MAPP’s work is driven by a team with a shared commitment to finding a way forward.

That mindset carries through every project and every relationship, allowing the company to deliver meaningful work while continuing to build a team that shows up for one another.

No matter what MAPP builds, it builds it together. If you’re ready to be a part of it, we’d love to hear from you.