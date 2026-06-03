REV launches new communications platform for businesses

REV Fiber for Business has launched a cloud-based communications platform designed to help employees collaborate and stay connected with customers through a single mobile and desktop application.

“As workplace communication needs evolve from traditional offices to hybrid and remote environments, our business customers need platforms that remove friction,” Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “With one streamlined platform for calling, video meetings, chat, texting and file management—including Microsoft Teams integration—REV Business’ Unified Communications delivers a more efficient collaboration solution.”

Developed in partnership with Intermedia, a provider of cloud-based communications, collaboration and customer engagement applications, the new offering includes Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Microsoft Teams integration and archiving capabilities.

The service is backed by REV’s local support team and includes in-person training for business customers.

The communications provider launched REV Fiber in April, as the company accelerates network expansion across south Louisiana.

Rebranded in 2022 following the merger of three regional telecom providers, REV is the parent company of Reserve Telephone Company, EATEL/EATEL Business, and Vision Communications. The company operates more than 5,000 miles of fiber and serves nearly 70,000 customers across south Louisiana.