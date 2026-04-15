Nominations are now open for the 2026 Louisiana Energy Awards

The Louisiana Energy Awards are back.

After a successful inaugural year, nominations are now open for the second annual Louisiana Energy Awards, recognizing the leaders, companies and projects shaping one of the nation’s most dynamic energy economies.

The program celebrates achievement across Louisiana’s full energy landscape — from deepwater Gulf operations and petrochemical production to carbon capture, LNG export and emerging renewable investments. Seven award categories are open for nomination: Lifetime Achievement, Energy Executive of the Year, Emerging Energy Leader, Energy Company of the Year (recognized separately for large companies and small to mid-sized businesses), Energy Deal of the Year, and Community Impact Award.

Nominations are open through June 30. Eligible nominees must have a strong connection to Louisiana’s energy economy.

Finalists and honorees will be featured in the fall edition of 10/12 Industry Report, Business Report’s sister publication, which produces the event. The awards will be presented at a formal dinner and ceremony in Baton Rouge on November 5.

The Louisiana Energy Awards are sponsored by LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, Kean Miller, PALA, Delta Machine & Ironworks, Turner Industries and USA Industries. L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge returns as host sponsor.

Nominate a leader, company or project here. Check out our celebration, finalists and honorees from 2025.