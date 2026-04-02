Are you ready to lead at the next level? Apply to the Business Report Leadership Academy

Applications are now open for the 2026 Fall Leadership Academy—and spots won’t last long.

Launching Aug. 28, the Business Report Leadership Academy is one of the region’s most sought-after professional development experiences. With limited seats available each session, every cohort is intentionally small—built for real connection, real growth, and real impact.

Whether you’re a rising professional, a seasoned entrepreneur, or a business owner ready to lead at the next level, this exclusive program was designed with you in mind. Expect a high-energy blend of personal development, professional growth, and direct exposure to the leaders shaping our business community—including candid conversations with guest CEOs who’ve been where you want to go.

Participants walk away with more than a diploma. They leave with:

Sharpened leadership skills rooted in their own strengths

Fresh perspectives and hard-won insight from accomplished executives

A powerful network of peers spanning industries, organizations, and ambitions

Secure your spot now to invest in the leader you’re becoming. View the course schedule and apply today.