Entrepreneurs: Tiek ByDay

What they do: Full-service design and architecture studio

Address: 3718 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Gilded Age luxury travel inspired their lauded design of The Colonel’s Club, and for Tsunami @Highland, a brass pipe ceiling installation and dramatic pops of blue mimic ocean waves. Tiek ByDay, the fast-growing Baton Rouge design firm, has been making splashy inroads in the regional hospitality industry with projects that also include the forthcoming reboot of Fleur de Lis Pizza and a refresh of The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU.

High-end residential work is also a staple of the business, founded by mother-daughter interior designers Cindy and Bridget Tiek and longtime friend and architect Hance Day Hughes. Tiek ByDay’s design of a Fort Worth, Texas, residence was featured in House Beautiful online last month, one year after the publication also named it one of 18 “Next Wave” design stars.

The trio began working on projects together around 2017, finding chemistry in teamwork. Clients liked it too, valuing the seamlessness of combined architectural and design services.

“We firmly believed we were better together,” Bridget Tiek says.

While they’ve historically worked jointly on client projects, it wasn’t until 2023 that they officially merged. It made good business sense, Cindy Tiek says.

“Both teams were growing, and we were each taking on more overhead functions,” she says.

Merging streamlined operations allowed the partners to pool administrative services. It’s helped keep quality high, Hughes says.

Last year, the team renovated its Government Street offices and introduced a two-part division called Reserved. The concept refers to the new on-site retail showroom where clients can see or purchase boutique furnishings and home goods. Reserved’s other focus is an events series for design trade professionals and the design-curious, intended to position the trio as industry experts.

Adding retail and educational components has come as a surprise, Bridget Tiek says.

“But the biggest thing about being in business is flexibility,” she says. “And being open to pivoting.”