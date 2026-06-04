Congratulations to Dr. David Thomas

It’s my honor to introduce Baton Rouge to David Thomas, a native son. He is seen here on May 14, in his graduation attire at Morgan State University in Baltimore. It was a proud day for this young man from north Baton Rouge, as family and friends joined him to celebrate his doctorate in public health.

It was 26 years ago that Jim Geiser introduced me to David, then 10, at the Children’s Charter School. I am grateful for that introduction and so proud of the man he has become. That charter school and the people he met changed the trajectory of his life.

David grew up with a loving mom and two sisters, but tragically his younger brother was a victim of gun violence. His mom died a couple of years ago. They lived on Washington Street, just down from the Triple S.

David had a tough but inspiring journey filled with hard work and dedication. After graduating from Redemptorist, he got his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee. David never gave up. Many have walked this journey with him, especially Dr. Fred and Shannon Cerise, and he is grateful to them all.

David Thomas, Ph.D., is a role model now. All of the Capital City can be proud and offer congratulations to one who stayed the course and finished well. Now he moves on to his next season. I know his mom is smiling in heaven.

Tax elections on the ballot

Election day for U.S. Senate party primaries is June 27 (no endorsement here). Early voting will begin on June 12. There are also three tax renewals on the ballot, listed below. Be sure to vote. Here are my recommendations.

EBR Council on Aging tax renewal: NO

This is a 10-year renewal of a 2-mill property tax for operations, meals, transportation, and safety and wellness programs for seniors.

I will be the first to say we should respect our elders and care for the elderly. But when it comes to COA, I don’t trust the leadership. And leadership matters.

There has been controversy since this tax was first passed in 2016. COA was receiving about $3.2 million from state and federal grants then. The tax more than doubled its income then, despite having no plan for how to spend it.

Following its passage, the legislative auditor revealed that the COA management had helped run a PAC for 11 months to campaign. Public funds were used, and the agency’s nonprofit postal permit was used to help pass the tax—all in violation of state law. The DA even reviewed the matter for criminal violations.

A few years later, CEO Tasha Clark-Amar was back in the news over lawsuits brought by the family of an elderly woman, and a council member raised ethics questions.

As noted, its 2016 budget was $3.2 million. Ten years later, it received over $18 million, a 469% increase.

If you want more info from COA, visit ebrcoa.org.

BREC tax renewal: YES

This item on the ballot is a 10-year, 3.96-mill renewal for operations and maintenance.

I have not been a fan of the “old BREC,” with its incompetent board and CEO selling us “fool’s gold.”

I opposed the last BREC taxes. But now there is a new BREC Commission and a newly hired superintendent, and I want to believe things will be very different. The commission and its interim leaders made some significant changes, firing some incompetent execs, laying off 100 staff members, putting dormant parks up for sale and evaluating benefits. These actions have been encouraging and long overdue. I am counting on the commission and its new superintendent, Brooks Williams, to continue evolving BREC by making bold moves and sound business decisions to create a truly great parks system.

EBR Parish Library tax renewal: YES

I believe our parish library system comprises the best-managed and best-maintained public facilities in the parish.

I am no fan of government running anything, but the library folks get it done. Are they perfect? No. But are they the best in local government and do they deserve support? Yes. They are a shining star in our community.

There are 15 locations, and this 10-year tax renewal will be 9.5 mills, down from the 11.1 passed in 2016 and the 9.89 currently collected. There is also a commitment to two rollbacks over the next 10 years. The renewal will fund operations, maintenance, books, utilities, staffing, etc., and support the pay-as-you-go capital improvement plan. The library is much more than books, and entrepreneurs now meet regularly to learn about AI and prepare for the future.

If you want to get more info, go to ebrpl.com

Two visions for the future

Plan Baton Rouge III was recently released to create a dynamic riverfront for our city and a vibrant downtown for the future. There is much work to do to fulfill this dream on the river.

Another vision is still in the works for City-Brooks Park and the LSU lakes . There will be an important meeting for your input on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center (1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive).

This park is owned by the city and is for our Capital City to enjoy—not just a single neighborhood or one group (golfers). Now is the time to share your vision for what you want it to look like in 10 to 20 years for you, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Show up and speak up. Baton Rouge needs to think different and dream big.

Barristers, be bold

Kudos to John McLindon, a top defense attorney, who put his name in the hat and was selected as parish attorney. He brings serious horsepower to that office and clearly intends to serve in this role as a public service. I applaud his sacrifice and appreciate his setting a fine example.

So, who are the next successful and experienced attorneys who will step up for public service and justice by becoming judicial candidates this fall to fill the many openings—or even challenge a bad incumbent?

You have often heard complaints about some in our judiciary who are too soft on criminals and create a revolving door, frustrating our law enforcement. We need better judges, and there will be a number of openings soon. But voters should also examine our judges’ records and support challengers to incumbents who have failed to protect our community.

Who are the bold attorneys who will answer the call? Who among the public will help them get elected? Judges are key to justice and protecting citizens. Opportunity knocks.

The ugly award

I am sure you are familiar with the Esplanade Mall, shown here, located on Corporate Boulevard at College Drive, facing Interstate 10. Thousands drive by it daily as they pass through our city, and it is a blighted eyesore. It’s embarrassing, and a property should not be allowed to remain in this condition year after year.

The owner, Rick Hartley, is a successful businessman and philanthropist. He has numerous tenants in the mall, which should allow him to renovate the building and improve “the ugly.”

It seems odd that our tax assessor values the entire mall at less than $4 million, which is below the price of some homes in nearby Bocage.

I am not sure whether Hartley still lives in Baton Rouge. I know our mayor has made blight a priority and I hope the city will explore which codes or laws are being violated by this condition and get it fixed—or pass a law.

If Hartley won’t improve it, then he should sell the property to a top developer who could bring it back to life.

Baton Rouge deserves better.

Wade hasn’t changed

Kevin Sweeney wrote in Sports Illustrated about LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade, the NCAA and the players he is recruiting. It made me realize that Wade hasn’t changed—and even if he wins games, LSU still made a mistake hiring him.

Sweeney wrote, “It took a whole seven weeks for Will Wade to attempt to skirt NCAA rules in his return to LSU. Former St. John’s wing RJ Luis Jr., who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft, signed with Wade and LSU for the 2026-27 season, according to multiple reports. Luis, who signed two-way contracts with both the Celtics and Jazz in the last year, will almost assuredly be ruled ineligible by the NCAA to return to college after a one-year hiatus.

But that didn’t talk Wade, of ‘strong-ass offer’ fame, out of moving forward with the recruitment. Luis likely will file a lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to be allowed to play the 2026-27 season, the last year in his five-year eligibility clock.”

Sweeney doesn’t predict what will happen in court or on the court for Wade, but indicates his mindset is still the same, “Win at all costs, rules be damned.” LSU should be embarrassed.

And Sweeney isn’t the only one focused on Wade. National basketball reporter Jeff Goodman, speaking on the “Field of 68: After Dark” podcast, said of Wade, “You suck for college basketball right now. You’re making it a mockery and look in the mirror and understand … this is about more than just you. This is about the sport of college basketball. Have some pride, have some dignity. Don’t try to ruin the sport.”