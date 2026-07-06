Guest column: Louisiana’s broadband strategy is helping businesses compete

Every Louisiana business depends on reliable internet service, whether it is processing payments, managing inventory, communicating with customers or supporting employees. Broadband access now directly affects productivity, customer service, operating costs and the ability to compete in an increasingly digital economy.

For years, many Louisiana communities dealt with limited internet options, inconsistent service and high costs. In rural areas in particular, business owners often found themselves at a disadvantage through no fault of their own. Some struggled to process transactions consistently. Small business owners, like Kelly Rush of Kelly’s Korner in Allen Parish, could not fully participate in e-commerce or reach customers beyond the immediate area. Entrepreneurs looking to start or expand businesses faced barriers that communities in other parts of the state did not.

Louisiana made the decision to better support small businesses, and over the past several years, the state has built one of the fastest broadband deployment efforts in the country. Rather than allowing funding to sit idle for years, Louisiana focused on moving projects forward, maintaining accountability and getting infrastructure into communities that had been overlooked for too long.

Under Gov. Jeff Landry’s leadership, Louisiana’s broadband office has been designed to operate efficiently and work closely with local governments, providers and community leaders. The goal was straightforward: Build the infrastructure needed to support economic growth and improve quality of life across the state.

That approach has attracted national attention. In a recent U.S. Senate hearing, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pointed to Louisiana as a model for efficient broadband deployment, noting that the state’s competitive approach reduced projected deployment costs by more than $800 million while maintaining the same standards. The American Enterprise Institute recently ranked Louisiana’s broadband office as the top broadband office in the nation.

Those efficiencies matter, but the larger story is the impact that broadband expansion is expected to have on Louisiana families, businesses and the state’s economy. For the first time, Louisiana has quantified the consumer savings associated with broadband expansion. Over the next four years, Louisianans are projected to save approximately $372 million through increased competition, expanded consumer choice and lower broadband prices. Those savings will benefit households directly while also reducing operating costs for many small businesses that rely on broadband every day.

That work is already making a difference.

Through GUMBO 1.0, broadband expansion is connecting 6,852 businesses statewide. Under GUMBO 2.0, an additional 19,257 businesses are expected to gain access to dependable broadband service, creating new opportunities for small businesses, local employers and entrepreneurs in communities that have historically lacked reliable connectivity.

In Vermilion Parish, Pablito’s Pit Stop owner Cody Verret described upgraded fiber service as a “game changer” for his business, eliminating lag at the cash register, improving operations and lowering internet costs.

The national conversation around broadband often focuses on dollars allocated or programs announced. Those things matter, but execution matters more. Infrastructure only creates opportunities when projects are completed and communities are actually connected.

Research continues to show that reliable broadband access directly affects small business growth. A pre-pandemic Amazon and U.S. Chamber of Commerce study found that greater adoption of digital tools by rural small businesses could increase gross sales by more than 20% over three years while also supporting broader economic growth and workforce participation.

The economic impact extends beyond individual businesses. Combined investments through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, GUMBO and BEAD will bring nearly $1.5 billion in broadband infrastructure investment to Louisiana. Those investments

are expected to create between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs and generate between $2 billion and $3 billion in new revenue for Louisiana companies. Importantly, nearly 70% of broadband awards have gone to Louisiana-based providers, helping ensure that a substantial share of the economic benefit remains in the state and supports Louisiana workers, contractors and businesses.

Louisiana has shown that broadband expansion can move faster than expected while still maintaining strong oversight and accountability. Our work will impact more than 2,000 businesses in Louisiana’s Capital Region alone, driving continued growth and economic opportunity. More importantly, the state has kept the focus where it belongs: on the people, businesses and communities that depend on reliable connectivity every day.

Small businesses remain the backbone of Louisiana’s economy. As they continue adapting to a more digital and competitive marketplace, reliable internet access will remain essential to their success. Louisiana’s broadband initiative demonstrates the state’s ability to adapt, compete and invest in the infrastructure small businesses need to grow and succeed in a modern economy.

As broadband expansion continues, the benefits will be measured not only in miles of fiber deployed, but also in lower costs for consumers, stronger small businesses and greater economic opportunity across Louisiana.