Business Report launches the AI Academy to help business leaders move from understanding to implementation

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the business landscape, Business Report’s training division is launching the Business Report AI Academy, a new executive education experience designed to help small and mid-sized business leaders move beyond uncertainty and into practical implementation.

Sponsored by Pellerin Technology, the five-session Academy provides a structured leadership learning path that guides participants from foundational understanding of artificial intelligence to the development of a customized AI implementation roadmap for their organization.

Designed specifically for business owners, executives, and senior leaders, the AI Academy combines expert instruction, executive insights, real-world business applications, collaborative learning, and experimentation with today’s leading AI tools.

“Many leaders understand that AI will impact their organizations, but they are still determining how and where to begin,” said Guy Barone, COO of Melara Enterprises and the Leadership Academy. “This Academy is designed to help executives build confidence, identify meaningful opportunities, and create a practical path toward implementation that aligns with their business strategy.”

The Business Report AI Academy will be led by an accomplished group of facilitators and presenters representing business, technology, education, workforce development, and innovation, including:

• Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer, Louisiana Economic Development

• Dr. Andrew Schwarz, Professor of Information Systems & Head of AI Initiatives, LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business

• Lucas Spielfogel, CEO, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

• Justin Obney, Founder & CEO, obney.ai

• Adrian Owen Jones, Partner, Success Labs

• Tony Zanders, President & CEO, Nexus Louisiana and Founder & CEO, Skilltype

• Tammy Tuminaro, COO, Pellerin Technology

• Beverly Brooks Thompson, PhD, CFRE, Chief of Staff, Pellerin Companies

Throughout the program, participants will explore AI applications across core business functions including sales, marketing, customer service, operations, finance, human resources, procurement, and executive leadership.

The Academy’s curriculum progresses through a clear implementation journey:

• Session 1 establishes foundational AI literacy and business context

• Session 2 explores real-world business applications and AI tools

• Session 3 helps participants identify high-value AI opportunities within their organizations

• Session 4 focuses on leadership, governance, implementation strategy, and change management

• Session 5 culminates in a capstone workshop where participants finalize and present an AI implementation roadmap tailored to their business

Participants will leave the academy with:

• A practical understanding of AI and its business applications

• Identification of high-value use cases

• A structured AI implementation roadmap

• Greater confidence leading AI-related discussions and decisions

• A peer network of business leaders navigating similar change

The Business Report AI Academy will begin in August 2026 and consist of five sessions held in Baton Rouge.

Session Schedule

• Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 8:15 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 8:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 8:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 2, 2026 | 8:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 9, 2026 | 8:15 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

For more information about the Business Report AI Academy and participant registration, click here.