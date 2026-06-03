Integer Technologies to expand at LSU, creating 23 new jobs averaging $130K

Integer Technologies, an applied research and digital engineering company, is expanding its research and development partnership with LSU in a move Louisiana Economic Development says will help build Louisiana’s defense tech talent pipeline.

Integer is headquartered in South Carolina and established a presence in Louisiana through its partnership with LSU in 2023. The company works with research institutions to transform research into technology that helps military and commercial customers make faster, smarter decisions. Its Louisiana operations are based in LSU’s Digital Media Center.

The expansion project will see Integer grow its office space to support advanced research and development activities focused on developing software and systems that improve the intelligence, autonomy and decision-making capabilities of distributed maritime autonomous systems for U.S. defense applications.

Integer is expected to create 23 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $130,000—a figure 103% above the average East Baton Rouge Parish wage—while retaining nine current positions. The expansion builds upon a previously awarded $9.8 million contract from the Office of Naval Research, LED says.

At LSU, Integer works closely with faculty and students across disciplines to support hands-on research, internships and workforce development initiatives tied to federal defense projects. LED says the company is helping create “a direct pipeline for Louisiana graduates into high-demand careers in software, AI, engineering and defense technology.”

“Integer’s partnership with LSU has become the center of a strategic nexus where academic research excellence, technical talent and engineering capability lead to innovation and the commercialization of national security-related technologies which support long-term job growth in the state,” LED says.

The state of Louisiana offered Integer a “competitive” incentives package that includes participation in the state’s Digital Interactive Media and Software program.