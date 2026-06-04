Congratulations to Bryan Wesley, 2026 Capital Region 500 honoree

Sponsored by Wesley Construction

Wesley Construction believes great projects start with great people. For decades, the company has built its reputation on strong relationships, thoughtful leadership, and a commitment to delivering lasting results for clients and communities alike.

Under the leadership of Bryan Wesley, Wesley Construction continues to approach every project with a people first mindset. That means leading with integrity, communicating openly, and finding creative solutions that move projects forward while keeping clients’ goals at the center of the process.

From commercial construction to complex renovations and specialized projects, Wesley Construction is known for combining experience with a hands-on approach that values collaboration at every stage. The company’s commitment to service extends beyond the job site and into the relationships it builds with clients, partners, and the community.

Congratulations to Bryan Wesley on his recognition in the 2026 Capital Region 500 and for the leadership he brings to the industry every day.