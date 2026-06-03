LSU has named a new provost

LSU on Wednesday announced that Joseph P. Messina will serve as the university’s next senior vice chancellor and provost.

Messina, who was selected for the position after an extensive national search, currently serves as dean of the University of Alabama’s largest college, the J. Frank Barefield College of Arts and Sciences.

As LSU’s chief academic officer, Messina will be responsible for academic affairs, faculty development, student achievement, research partnerships and strategic initiatives that further LSU’s goal of becoming a top 50 research institution nationally.

Messina will formally start his new job Aug. 3, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“Messina emerged from an exceptionally strong national search as a leader uniquely equipped to help LSU build on its momentum and achieve its bold ambitions,” LSU Chancellor Jim Dalton said in a statement. “He brings a rare combination of scholarly accomplishment, research expertise, administrative experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to elevate a flagship institution. His track record of supporting faculty excellence, strengthening research enterprises and leading through change aligns exceptionally well with LSU’s vision for the future.”

Dalton also worked at the University of Alabama before stepping into his role at LSU late last year. He served as the university’s executive vice president and provost.

Before joining the University of Alabama in 2019, Messina spent nearly 20 years serving in a variety of academic leadership roles at Michigan State University. He’s also a nationally recognized scholar and professor of geography, having authored more than 140 scholarly publications and built an international research portfolio backed by organizations like NASA, the National Institutes of Health and the Gates Foundation.

“LSU is one of the country’s great flagship institutions, and the opportunities ahead are extraordinary,” a statement from Messina reads.

LSU’s last provost, Roy Haggerty, left the university in May 2025 to accept the same position at Oregon State University. His departure came during a period of significant turnover in LSU’s upper administration.

Troy Blanchard has been serving as interim provost since Haggerty’s departure. Before stepping into the interim role, Blanchard served as dean of LSU’s College of Humanities & Social Sciences.