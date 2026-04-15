From Waitr to QiMana: Chris Meaux talks startups and Louisiana’s tech future

Entrepreneur Chris Meaux says the difference between startup success and failure often comes down to one thing: execution—not the idea itself.

In a recent appearance on Business Report’s “Strictly Business” podcast, Meaux, founder and CEO of QiMana and founder of Waitr, reflected on his entrepreneurial journey and his latest venture, an AI-powered platform designed to improve startup success rates by making expert knowledge more accessible.

Meaux says the idea behind Waitr originated from a simple, personal problem—figuring out dinner options beyond pizza and Chinese takeout.

“I simply started it to solve a problem that my wife and I had every night,” he says.

While Waitr grew rapidly to a $308 million exit, Meaux says the experience reinforced a key lesson for founders.

“The idea is worthless,” he says. “The value is in the entrepreneur’s ability to execute and turn that idea into a functioning operational business.”

That philosophy underpins QiMana and its flagship platform, Solomon, which uses AI to capture and distribute experiential knowledge from seasoned entrepreneurs and business leaders. Unlike traditional AI tools trained on existing data, Meaux says Solomon focuses on insights that “don’t exist anywhere in print or on the internet.”

Meaux believes this approach can help address one of the biggest barriers for founders: access to mentorship and real-world experience. He also sees broader implications for Louisiana’s economy, pointing to a more developed capital ecosystem and increased willingness among business leaders to mentor emerging entrepreneurs.

Looking ahead, Meaux says artificial intelligence could accelerate startup creation across the state.

For founders just starting out, his advice is straightforward: “Get started and then persevere because you’re going to run into a lot of obstacles and you’re going to hit roadblocks everywhere you turn,” he says.