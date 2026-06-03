Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Never ask a lady her metabolic age

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Metabolic age is the latest health number showing up on smart scales and fitness apps, but what does it actually mean? It compares your body composition and metabolism to averages for different age groups. If your metabolic age is higher than your real age, your metabolism may be running a little slower than average. Still, experts say it’s more of a trend tracker than a true health score. Unlike biological or epigenetic age, metabolic age isn’t based on deep medical testing. The good news? Regular movement, strength training, healthy eating, and quality sleep can all help improve the things that really matter, no matter what number your scale shows.

Learn more about metabolic age.