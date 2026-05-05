Three influential women in business who rewrote the rules, on the May episode of Strictly Business

The leaders who change things rarely do so by following a map. More often, they throw it out entirely.

In the May episode of Strictly Business, we sit down with three of this year’s Influential Women in Business honorees for a conversation about what it actually takes to build something new—and what it costs to see it through.

Meredith Eicher, founder and executive coach at Meredith Eicher & Associates, spent years in accounting before walking away from a thriving practice to do the work she was built for: holding up a mirror for some of this region’s most powerful leaders. Adonica Pelichet Duggan is the founder and CEO of the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, where she’s spent years working to expand educational opportunity across the community. And Dr. Gunjan Raina is a personalized primary care physician who stepped away from the traditional medical model to build a practice centered on a different kind of patient relationship.

Titled Rewriting the Rules, the episode is for anyone who has ever bet on themselves, wondered if they were crazy for doing it, and kept going anyway. The conversation covers trusting instinct when the path isn’t clear, sustaining yourself through the stretch before anything works, and the personal cost of leading change.

Strictly Business is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Register here.