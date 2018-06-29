Water Campus featured on CNBC series

The Water Campus got the spotlight in the second installment of CNBC’s Rising Risk, a series by real estate correspondent Diana Olick that looks at the impact of increasing extreme weather.

Using the August 2016 flood as an introduction to issues the south Louisiana faces living with water, the piece explores how the $60-million, 35-acre campus here in Baton Rouge serves as a collaborative environment with different nonprofits, state agencies and scientists working together.

“If we don’t deal with the issue of water rise and the loss of land in south Louisiana, there will be no south Louisiana,” Baton Rouge Area Foundation CEO John Davies says in the segment.

The segment aired this morning on the network’s Worldwide Exchange show and will air at 5:30 p.m. tonight on the Nightly Business Report on LPB. Watch the segment.