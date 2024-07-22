Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association rebrands as Film Louisiana

The Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association—the self-proclaimed “voice of the Louisiana film industry”—has rebranded as Film Louisiana.

LFEA was founded in 2011 as a professional trade association aimed at growing Louisiana’s entertainment industry. The state’s entertainment industry supports almost 10,000 jobs and contributes up to $2.5 billion in tourism revenue each year, according to the organization.

The transition to Film Louisiana comes with fresh, modern branding for the association as well as a new website.

Though the organization’s public-facing persona has been refurbished, it doesn’t appear that its mission has changed in any significant way. Representatives from Film Louisiana were unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.

“Our goals remain the same, while our look is a little new,” a Facebook post announcing the rebrand reads.

Film Louisiana is managed by The Tatman Group, a Baton Rouge government relations and association management firm. David Tatman serves as Film Louisiana’s executive director.