Baton Rouge saw strong job growth in June

The Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area added 1,300 jobs from May to June to bring its total to 426,200, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

That figure represents the most robust job growth seen by any of Louisiana’s nine MSAs last month. Shreveport saw the second-largest uptick, adding 400 jobs.

Some of Baton Rouge’s job growth can likely be attributed to the new Amazon fulfillment center, which officially opened in June. Amazon has pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time employees making a minimum of $15 per hour to staff the facility.

Compared to June 2023, Baton Rouge has added 9,200 jobs—the largest year-over-year job growth reported by any of Louisiana’s MSAs.

Of Louisiana’s MSAs, only Alexandria, Lafayette and New Orleans lost jobs from May to June. New Orleans reported the largest loss of jobs over that period, shedding 600.

Overall, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4% in June—lower than the 4.1% posted in May but higher than the 3.3% reported in June 2023.

“This month’s unemployment rate is the fourth-lowest rate in series history for June,” says Susana Schowen, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.1% in June, up from the 4% posted in May and the 3.6% reported in June 2023.