LaMont Cole: ‘I want to change the narrative’

LaMont Cole’s initial priorities in his new role as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools superintendent include ensuring that students are safe and that educators are equipped with the skills they need to effectively teach their curriculums.

That’s according to Cole himself, who formally introduced himself as superintendent and laid out his goals at a Thursday morning press conference.

“I want to change the narrative that our school system is not one where students can get a high-quality education in every single classroom,” Cole said.

Cole expressed his intent to implement professional development programs for teachers as needed once his team has identified areas where such programs are necessary. Other top priorities include communicating candidly with local teachers unions to address their concerns and developing long-term strategies for teacher recruitment and retention.

Cole said he hopes to learn as much as he can about the school system in his first weeks and months on the job and that he will soon release a 100-day transition plan.

“I’m going to ask a lot of questions and do a lot of listening,” he said. “I’m a fast learner and I don’t sleep very much, so hopefully those things will contribute to me learning as quickly as I can.”

Cole, who most recently served as mayor pro tem for the Metro Council, has filled various roles in the education sector for over two decades. He was unanimously selected to serve as the new superintendent by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Wednesday evening following a protracted six-month search that was rife with controversy.

Cole will soon relinquish his seat on the Metro Council, as state law prohibits concurrently holding more than one position in government. Adam Smith, who served as interim superintendent during the school board’s search, will serve as deputy superintendent under Cole.