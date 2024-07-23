A battle is brewing over the Belle’s appeal to demolish a historic building

After being deferred from a meeting last month, the Metro Council will hear Belle of Baton Rouge’s appeal to overturn the historic preservation committee’s decision to block the demolition of the 100-year-old Maritime II building on Wednesday.

Casino officials said the building at 103 France St. is in poor condition and needed to be demolished to meet parking requirements for the Belle’s $141 million expansion. Some opponents say the casino acknowledged that visibility was a reason for the demolition.

“The story has continued to change as to why the building needs to come down,” says Darryl Gissel, downtown realtor, property owner, and preservationist.

“The first argument was that it had no economic value and was too expensive to renovate. We’ve kind of dispelled that. The next argument to council members was that they needed the parking to meet the city’s requirements for the code. We met with the casino interest, and they acknowledged that they have an automatic waiver in the city ordinance. It’s an older building, and they’re kind of grandfathered in for the parking they have. And in the last meeting, they said it’s really about visibility.”

According to documents submitted to the Metro Council, W.E. O’Neil Construction estimates the cost to remediate the building to its intended use would exceed $10 million. The building has an appraised value between $1 and $1.2 million.

Gissel says the $10 million renovation cost is an estimate to convert Maritime II into first-class office space. He says the casino’s estimate to simply repair the building is $1 million to $2.5 million.

In its letter to casino officials, the Historic Preservation Commission cited the building’s significant historic value as its reason for denying Belle of Baton Rouge’s request earlier this summer.

“There’s not an endless supply of 100-year-old buildings in downtown Baton Rouge,” says Rex Cabaniss, a member of the historic preservation committee. “To tear it down is one issue, but to tear it down for a parking lot, which downtown is full of parking lots, this is the last thing you would want to turn it into.”

Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman represents downtown and has expressed opposition to the demolition.

Coleman says there are other recommendations she would like the casino to consider, such as not demolishing the building and/or installing signage that extends beyond it for more visibility.

Coleman and Gissel say tax credits are available to the casino for possibly renovating the Maritime II building and cited the 2017 apartment conversion of the adjacent Maritime I building as an example.

According to Gissel, the apartment conversion of the building, which is 27% smaller than Maritime II, cost $2 million. The Maritime I project was approved for both state and federal historic tax credits. Today, the combined credits equal 45% of the eligible rehab cost.

“Demolition is a concern for me,” Coleman says. “Restoration is what we may believe is a better word to utilize than demolition. So often, we think everything has to be shiny and new, but we don’t really see the beauty in the old.”

Terry Downey, CEO of Queen Casino issued a comment on the situation.

“Queen Gaming and The Belle of Baton Rouge are huge fans of Downtown Baton Rouge and all the promise that it holds for the future,” he says in a prepared statement. “We will have a total investment that will top $225 million between the Queen and the Belle, benefitting downtown with new business and over 450 jobs. The Maritime ll building is approximately 108 years old and has been in a steady decline for over 40 years, and we have only leased the building for two years. Contrary to what has been stated publicly, the building no longer has good bones. The only businesses in the building are our executive offices and a state police office. The building has been appraised for less than $1 million and to repair it would cost over $10 million. Our work on the entire project will save five other historic buildings. We will benefit greatly from the convenience, safety and visibility this parking would add.”

The Metro Council will discuss the appeal at its meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. View the agenda.