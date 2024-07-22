Here’s when Chick-fil-A plans to reopen its Millerville Road location

Have you been wondering why you can’t order your Chick-fil-A nugget meal at the Millerville Road location lately? The fast-food restaurant chain temporarily closed the location for renovations but has plans to reopen it this month.

The remodel includes updates to the dining room with new seating and decor, kitchen upgrades to increase productivity and capacity, and drive-thru canopies to keep the team and guests comfortable in harsh Louisiana weather conditions.

According to the Chick-fil-A website, the average lifespan for a freestanding Chick-fil-A restaurant is 30 years and each restaurant typically receives at least one full-scale renovation during that period.

The often crowded Millerville restaurant near Target and Lowe’s has been open for nearly 18 years, so by the company’s standards it was due for an upgrade. This renovation accompanies other local Chick-fil-A restaurant makeovers such as the Burbank and Ben Hur location, which temporarily closed on May 15 and announced its reopening on Instagram on May 31.

Check Chick-fil-A’s website for updates on the opening status of the Millerville Road restaurant.