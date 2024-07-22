Louisiana community colleges to offer new IBM cybersecurity, data analytics certificates

IBM on Monday announced two new IBM SkillsBuild certificates in cybersecurity and data analytics that will be available to students in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System this fall.

The certificates have been designed by community colleges in partnership with academic and industry experts and were piloted with students in Alabama, California, Colorado and Louisiana in 2023.

The certificates will be available to first-time degree seekers, upskillers or career changers who hold a high school diploma or GED, associate degree or bachelor’s degree in a nontechnical field. The courses required to attain the certificates are aimed at preparing students for potential roles like data visualization specialist, entry-level marketing analyst, junior information security analyst and network security technician.

The learning plans for the IBM SkillsBuild Cybersecurity Certificate and the IBM SkillsBuild Data Analytics Certificate are each 60 to 65 hours in length and can be integrated into a community college’s existing curriculum. Students will also have access to more than 1,000 free courses on topics like AI, cloud computing, sustainability and more through IBM SkillsBuild.

“Through this collaboration, we are demonstrating a commitment to equipping our residents with the skills and practical experience required to excel in the high-demand fields of cybersecurity and data analytics,” says Willie Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College. “Together, we are paving the way for Louisiana to emerge as a national leader in these rapidly growing sectors.”

The new certificates will also be available to students in the Alabama Community College System, the Bay Area Community College Consortium and the Colorado Community College System.

