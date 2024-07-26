Gaming and Leisure Properties reports record Q2 results

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., a Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust that owns the property of all three of Baton Rouge’s casinos, reported record second-quarter financial results in Q2 2024.

GLPI reported $380.6 million in total revenue in Q2 2024, up from the $356.6 million it reported in Q2 2023—a 6.7% year-over-year rise.

In a statement, GLPI Chair and CEO Peter Carlino attributed the trust’s recent successes to its “ability to pursue innovative avenues to create value for shareholders.”

Notably, one such avenue highlighted in his statement is GLPI’s agreement to fund and oversee the Belle of Baton Rouge’s $111 million hotel renovation and landside development project. That agreement follows up on GLPI’s successful landside development of The Queen Baton Rouge.

GLPI’s recent moves in Louisiana don’t end there. On July 12, the trust announced that it intends to acquire the property assets of Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, among other Bally’s Corp. assets.

“Our 2024 announced transactions bring GLPI’s total year-to-date investment activity up to $1.98 billion at an attractive blended yield of 8.4 percent,” Carlino’s statement reads. “GLPI’s disciplined capital investment approach, combined with our focus on stable and resilient regional gaming markets, supports our confidence that the company is well positioned to further grow our cash dividend and drive long-term shareholder value.”