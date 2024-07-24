Ochsner launches the Louisiana Innovation Fund to help health care entrepreneurs

Ochsner Ventures announced on Wednesday the creation of the Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund, a $10 million fund for investments in early-stage, innovative health and health-adjacent companies in Louisiana.

The fund is a partnership between Ochsner Health and Louisiana Economic Development through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI, a U.S. Treasury Department program.

The fund will invest in venture and seed-stage health companies that are headquartered or have a meaningful nexus in Louisiana. Companies whose solutions advance Ochsner’s strategic priorities of accelerating value-based care, digital transformation of care delivery, and improving access and community health across Louisiana will be given funding priority.

“Supporting Louisiana entrepreneurs who are developing innovative programs, services and technologies, furthers our commitment to improve the health of the state and drives economic development and opportunity,” says Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health, in a prepared statement.

In the past six years, Ochsner Health has invested $12 million to funds and companies in Louisiana, including nine investments in early-stage companies whose products and services range from health care delivery and health tech to life sciences and value-based care.

The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund’s first investment will be in Nest Health, a whole-family health care provider headquartered in New Orleans.