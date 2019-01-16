Entrepreneur: Anne McCanless

AMBIENT AMBITIONS

For Anne McCanless, creativity and individuality are the secrets to a happy home. As an interior design consultant, McCanless strives to create spaces that uniquely reflect her clients’ individual styles. She founded Anne McCanless Designs in the late ’80s, after a few years of flipping homes and working under a design mentor in Shreveport. Today, she works with architects and builders on home designs, and helps clients with furniture selection, paint colors, draperies and accessories. Over the years, entrepreneurship has left its mark on McCanless, instilling in her a desire to make others see the importance of shopping local, especially when it comes to making a home

ADDING TEXTURE

In May, she opened Texture, a home decor, gifts and design consulting shop in The Village at Willow Grove. With her brick-and-mortar venture, she hopes to show people that while it may be convenient to shop online, it eliminates the personal touch required to achieve the perfect look and feel of a home. Along with gifts and design inspiration, Texture also specializes in bridal registries. McCanless says people don’t always understand the importance of bringing in a professional. “All too often people see a picture of a room on Pintrest or Instagram and try to copy it, but what they forget is the careful thought and planning that went into making that room fit an individual’s goals.”

LOCAL INSPIRATION

influenced by great Louisiana architects like A. Hays Town, McCanless is constantly inspired by the beautiful natural textures and layers at work in homes throughout the region. Her mission each day is to ensure that her work thoughtfully compliments the environment and makes the client feel home. “Good architects and the beautiful textures have left a Louisiana shaped imprint on the design industry that has uniquely placed us on the map. My biggest goal for Texture in Baton Rouge is to wrap our arms around the uniqueness in the cool part of the world we are in, encourage people to shop local, support Baton Rouge, and support the community.”