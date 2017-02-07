Plans for Baton Rouge Zoo remain in limbo

Jake and Tristin Yarborough from Hammond, La., watch as a Sumatran tiger walks past a large glass window in the new Realm of the Tiger exhibit at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo. The exhibit shows animals from the continent of Asia including Sumatran and Malayan tigers, Siamang gibbons, a Koi pond and a walk-through Asian aviary. (File photo)

It has been nearly a year since consultants presented BREC with a long-awaited studythat recommended relocating the Baton Rouge Zoo from its current home in north Baton Rouge to a new location in the southern part of the parish—either at BREC’s Airline Highway Park or along the Nicholson Corridor.

But 11 months after the controversial idea was floated, BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight says the agency isn’t “anywhere close” to making a decision.

“We’re far away from analyzing how all this should work,” she says. “We’re just in the process of beginning to review all of what we might be able to do. We don’t even have a concept plan yet, and then we’ve got to talk to people and see if this is something the community would like to see.”

