News alert: FMOL system mandates vaccines for all employees

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which owns Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and four other hospitals around the state, announced this morning it will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers.

The announcement comes as the delta variant of the virus is crippling the health care delivery system in a state that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

In the statement, FMOL President and CEO Dr. Richard Vath says, “It is predicted that we have several weeks and possibly months before we reach the peak of this surge. We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure. Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer.”

More than 11,000 FMOL employees will be impacted by the decision, not including residents, students in clinical rotations, contractors and volunteers.

Franciscan University separately announced it, too, will require all faculty, staff and students be vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to be allowed on campus when classes resume Aug. 12.

“All FranU policy decisions, including those related to COVID-19 mitigation, are rooted in our mission as a Catholic and Franciscan University,” FranU President Tina Holland says in a statement to the campus community. “Our faith-based approach provides a solid foundation for decision-making. As a Franciscan community, we respect one another’s individual beliefs, but we must also act in the community’s best interest.”

Other health systems in the state are considering similar requirements and additional announcements could come as soon as this afternoon.

In the statement, Vath says implementation of the new requirement will take place over several months between now and December.

Read Daily Report PM for details.