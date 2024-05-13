Bill advances that would give Louisiana universities more say over tuition costs

A proposal to give Louisiana colleges and universities more autonomy to set their own tuition and fees advanced in the Legislature on Monday, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 862, by Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, was unanimously advanced from the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee and looks to allow Louisiana’s four university systems to set differential tuition for any of their programs as well as afford them complete control over mandatory fees.

Differential tuition is a tiered amount charged on top of a base tuition for more expensive programs such as science or engineering. The bill allows the Board of Regents to determine which programs in the state are “high cost.”

Currently, Louisiana requires two-thirds of the Legislature to sign off on tuition changes, while many states leave the decision to higher education management boards.

Read the full story.