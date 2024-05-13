Baton Rouge title company expands Capital Region footprint with acquisition

Locally-owned Commerce Title in Baton Rouge is expanding its business to Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes after acquiring New Roads-based WestPointe Title.

Local attorney and founder of WestPointe Title Joseph Thibaut Sr. is retiring after nearly three decades, which prompted the acquisition. Established in 1995, WestPointe Title handled sales, residential and construction mortgages as well as commercial real estate transactions for properties in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Commerce Title will continue operations at WestPointe Title’s location on False River Drive in New Roads under the management of attorney Ryan Laurent. Commerce Title has operated for almost 40 years, with headquarters on Silverside Drive in Baton Rouge and offices on Bluebonnet Boulevard and in Prairieville.