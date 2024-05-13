Lee Michaels’ Scott Berg: How to make unhappy customers happy

In business, excellent customer service can sometimes be all that stands between merely surviving and truly thriving.

Scott Berg, president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, understands these dynamics well. He says the occasional unhappy customer is inevitable, but how a company’s representatives react to that unhappy customer can make all the difference in the world.

Berg sat down with Business Report to share his tips for making unhappy customers happy, which include practicing empathy and integrity above all else and starting with a question.

