Roundup: State income tax / Gas prices / Severe weather

Tax day: The deadline to file 2023 Louisiana state income tax returns is Wednesday. Lawmakers passed an automatic six-month filing extension, which actually gives filers until Nov. 15. However, you will not get extra time to pay taxes that are due. Read more from WAFB-TV.

On the rise: Regional gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $3.24 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week’s $3.19 per gallon. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has risen about 3 cents since last month. Read more from the USA Today Network.

More rain coming: A second round of storms is expected to take shape in the late afternoon today and overspread the region into the evening hours before beginning to clear out after midnight. Read more from WVLA-TV.