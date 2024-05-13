Return-to-work policies have driven many senior tech employees to quit

Return-to-office mandates at some of the most powerful tech companies—Apple, Microsoft and SpaceX—were followed by a spike in resignations among the most senior, tough-to-replace talent, the Washington Post reports.

Those findings are according to a case study published last week by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan, which drew on résumé data from People Data Labs to understand the impact of return-to-office policies on employee tenure, and the movement of workers between companies.

Researchers found a strong correlation between senior-level employees departing directly after a mandate was implemented, suggesting these policies “had a negative effect on the tenure and seniority of their respective workforce.”

High-ranking employees stayed several months less than they might have without the mandate, the research suggests. And where did those departing senior employees go? In many cases, they went to work for direct competitors.

Microsoft saw its share of senior employees decline more than 5 percentage points after the return-to-office mandate took effect, while at Apple, the decline was 4 percentage points.

SpaceX—the only company of the three to require workers to be fully in-person—saw the starkest declines, with shares of senior employees dropping 15 percentage points.

