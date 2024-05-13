How Olivia Dunne is finding new purpose through The Livvy Fund

Olivia Dunne is a household name in Baton Rouge, instantly recognizable for her near-perfect LSU gymnastics scores, and nationally, she’s as much a style icon as she is a sports figure.

Now, Dunne is sharing her connections with other female athletes through The Livvy Fund, 225 magazine reports.

The organization was launched in the summer of 2023 to provide LSU female student-athletes with NIL advice and opportunities. It works in partnership with Bayou Traditions, the LSU athletics collective that raises funds to make NIL deals more accessible to student-athletes.

Through The Livvy Fund, brands can coordinate partnerships or make donations to those athletes. Sherman & Balhoff Orthodontics, for example, has donated about $50,000 worth of services to student-athletes through the fund.

“I wanted to give back to the other student-athletes and the university that’s given me so much,” Dunne says.

Read more from 225 magazine.